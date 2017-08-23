Kohl’s Moves to Shrink Stores

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) announced plans to move toward smaller stores. Those plans include cutting floor space in about half of its physical locations, as well as open four new smaller-format stores throughout the country.

The already-existing stores will be trimmed by becoming “operationally smaller” by “balancing inventory and adjusting fixtures,” reports USA Today. This will make more room to bolster the company’s push to have customers order products online and pick them up in stores. The changes have already been made to about 300 stores.

The company has already opened four small-format stores and the additional four will open in October. The stores are about 35,000 square feet in size.

The plan does not include cutting any jobs or removing square footage.