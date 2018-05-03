Kohl’s Names New Chief Merchandising Officer

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) has named a new Chief Merchandising Officer. Doug Howe joins the company from the Qurate Retail Group (Englewood, Colo.), where he led QVC’s and HSN’s product leadership agenda as Global Chief Merchandising Officer.

In his new role, Howe will be responsible for the company’s overall merchandise strategy and all merchandising functions, including buying, planning, product design and development as well as sourcing and merchandising transformation efforts, according to a press release.

He has also previously worked in product design and development at Gap Inc. (San Fransico) as well as in various roles at Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and May Department Stores (St. Louis).