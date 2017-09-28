Kohl’s Names Next Ceo

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) announced that its longtime chief executive officer will be retiring next May and also named the post’s successor.

Kevin Mansell has been with the company for 35 years and spent the last nine of those in the role of chief executive officer. Once he steps down next spring, CMO Michelle Gass will take his place. She has been with the company since 2013, when she was hired on as chief customer officer and, two years later, assumed the role of chief merchandising officer.

Previously, she worked for Starbucks (Seattle) for 17 years, as well as Procter & Gamble (Cincinnati).

The company also announced that another of Mansell’s roles — that of president — will be filled by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Sona Chawla, reports U.S. News and World Report.