Kohl’s Partners with Amazon

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) announced that it has partnered with Amazon (Seattle) to begin selling some of the company’s electronic products in select stores.

Starting next month, the company will be featuring the partnership in 10 of its stores throughout Los Angeles and Chicago. Each of those stores will open a 1000-square-foot Amazon shop-in-shop where customers can demo and purchase products including the Amazon Echo and Fire tablet. The areas will be staffed by Amazon employees, and customers can also arrange to have an Amazon employee install the devices in their home.

According to Fortune, the company does not have plans to roll the Amazon shops-in-shop out to additional stores.