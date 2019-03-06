Kohl’s Partners with Planet Fitness

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) is reportedly planning to reduce the size of its sales floors in 10 of its stores, which will allow it to then lease out space to Planet Fitness (Hampton, N.H.) to create in-store gyms.

The gyms will range in size from about 20,000 to 25,000 square feet and are part of the department store chain’s efforts to “rightsize” the department store, according to Business Insider.

Details were not immediately available as to which stores would be located nor when the gyms are slated to open.