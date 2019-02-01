Kohl’s Partners with Weight Watchers

Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Kohl’s announced that it is teaming up with New York-based WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) to open a WW Studio inside one of its Chicago-area stores.

The 1800-square-foot space will feature WW Healthy Kitchen products as well as host workshops for local WW members. According to Arizona Daily Sun, the move is an opportunity for Kohl’s to get more foot traffic and allows WW to make its products and services more accessible.

Set to open later this year, the company has not identified which location will feature the space. However, it will also make products available online, and those are expected to be available in June.