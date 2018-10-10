Kohl’s Plans New Brands

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) is in the process of tweaking its brand assortment and breadth, following the hiring of its new Chief Merchandising Officer Doug Howe, who assumed the position in May 2018.

The department store retailer has plans to launch a new plus-size brand, EVR1, next spring. In conjunction with that launch, the company will also update its in-store plus-size departments with new layouts. It will also debut a new brand from HGTV's “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott in fall 2019. Scott Living will be presented as a lifestyle brand, offering products across categories including lighting, bedding, bath, kitchen and furniture.

The company is also paring down its offerings from other brands; its current "customer choices" have been cut down by 10 percent this year, according to Women’s Wear Daily, in a move to drive more clarity between existing brands.