Kohl’s Ramps Up Holiday Rewards

Kohl’s Corp. (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) plans to top its strong holiday performance last year, which resulted in a 7 percent surge in same-store sales, by offering its shoppers more “Kohl’s cash” than ever before.

In a pre-Black Friday promotion, shoppers will receive $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent, and the same deal will run again from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 and on Cyber Monday, according to CNBC. Shoppers can return to Kohl’s to redeem the vouchers online and in stores at a specified later date. Kohl’s stores, like its competitors Macy’s (Cincinnati) and Target (Minneapolis), will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The department store will also begin testing new technology this holiday season at select stores, including order pickup lockers and a mobile checkout option that helps shoppers avoid waiting in lines – a perk Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Target will also be offering.