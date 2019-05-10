Kors Collection Store Opens on Bond Street

Michael Kors has opened a new Kors Collection concept store on London’s tony Bond Street, according to Drapers. The store offers both mens’ and womens’ pieces from the Michael Kors Collection line, and a VIP space is reserved for celebrities and “top” clients.

“The new store design puts an emphasis on warm textures and a sense of residential ease that shines a spotlight on the workmanship and design of Michael Kors Collection apparel and accessories,” Kors told Vogue.

The 2900-square-foot space was inspired by the retailer’s properties in New York and Miami and is housed in a six-story brick townhouse on Old Bond St.