Kroger and Walgreens Form BOPIS Partnership

Near its hometown, The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati) has begun testing a new buy online, pick up in-store cross-selling partnership with Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.), which will allow customers to order groceries from Kroger’s website and have those orders delivered for pickup to Walgreens stores.

The test program will be deployed to 13 Northern Kentucky Walgreens stores over the next several months, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The companies will be monitoring the results of the pilot with customer feedback to evaluate for a national rollout.

The partnership is intended to bring convenience to shoppers through one-stop shopping and “redefine the way America shops for food,” said Kroger CEO and Chairman Rodney McMullen.

Stefano Pessina, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., said, “This innovative new concept is an opportunity to test and learn, as we determine how we can best work together to further elevate our customer offering.”