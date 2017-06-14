Kroger Closes $16M Acquisition Deal

The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati) has won a bid to purchase 11 Marsh Supermarket (Indianapolis) stores that were up for sale through federal bankruptcy court. The company will pay $16 million to acquire the stores, which are located in Indianapolis; Bloomington, Ind.; and Muncie, Ind.

It is expected that the Marsh stores will be transitioned to the Kroger brand, as that’s the banner that the company already has in operation in those areas. The deal is scheduled to close between July 11 and July 21.

Another grocery chain, Fresh Encounter (Findlay, Ohio) won a bid to buy the 15 remaining Marsh stores that were up for auction. It will pay $8 million for these stores, which are located in smaller markets throughout Indiana and Ohio, reports Cincinnati Business Courier.