Kroger Closing Main & Vine Store

Kroger (Cincinnati) will close its experimental store, Main & Vine, on Jan. 9.

The store opened in Gig Harbor, Wash., in February 2016 as a way for the company to test providing fresh and new foods to customers, which it could then roll out to other affiliate stores it operates. According to Supermarket News, Main & Vine offered healthy and affordable food with an emphasis on local brands and purveyors.

For instance, the store featured a heat-and-serve bulk seafood area as well as a pizza program. Kroger will continue its pizza program in other company-owned stores.