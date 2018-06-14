Kroger Closing NC Stores

Kroger (Cincinnati) announced that it will be closing all of its stores in the Raleigh-Durham region in North Carolina. Fourteen stores will be affected by the closures by August 14.

The company believes that the area is oversaturated with too many grocery stores, making the area highly competitive and not allowing it to grow as it had hoped.

Consequently, it has plans to sell all 14 stores. So far, other area grocers including Food Lion (Salisbury, N.C.) and Harris Teeter (Matthews, N.C.) plan to purchase some of the stores and convert them to their own banners.

About 1500 employees will be affected by the closures, according to The News & Observer.