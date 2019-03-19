Kroger Confirms Second Ocado Warehouse

Location expands Kroger’s partnership deal with the e-commerce company
Posted March 19, 2019

The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati) has announced that it will build its second Ocado Solutions warehouse in Groveland, Fla. The center will give shoppers access to Kroger groceries through Ocado’s e-commerce platform.

Last year Kroger signed a partnership agreement with Ocado to build 20 fulfillment centers that “provide customers with anything, anytime and anywhere,” said Kroger. The first warehouse was built in Monroe, Ohio, in the suburbs of the grocer’s home city.

“Through our strategic partnership, we are leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience across America,” said Kroger Senior VP of New Business Development Alex Tosolini in a prepared statement.

The addition of the warehouse will bring 540 jobs to central Florida, with an economic impact of $66.7 million annually, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

