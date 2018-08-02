Kroger Introduces Home Delivery

Kroger (Cincinnati) announced it will launch home delivery in a handful of markets, including Cincinnati; Houston; Louisville; and Nashville.

The service is free on orders exceeding $35; orders below that threshold will incur a $4.99 delivery fee.

According to WDBJ7, the service, called Kroger Ship, is expected to expand into other markets over the next few months and is a response to growing competition, as “convenience becomes an increasingly crucial element in customer loyalty.”