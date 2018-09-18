Kroger Launches 'Dip' Clothing Line

Kroger (Cincinnati) will debut its exclusive fashion line in select stores Sept. 19, 2018. The new line called Dip will be available in more than 300 Kroger Marketplace and Fred Meyer locations.

Dip is designed by Joe Mimran of Joe Fresh and Club Monaco brands. The collection includes men’s, women’s, kids and baby items, with 80 percent of the collection priced at $19 or less. The collection will replace about a dozen of the company’s private-label clothing brands and is an attempt to update and streamline the company’s offerings.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Dip’s launch is the latest in the “Restock Kroger” initiative that the company announced almost a year ago to make the chain more customer-centric.