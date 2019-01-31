Kroger Names Next CIO

Kroger (Cincinnati) announced its succession plan for Chief Information Officer Christopher Hjelm, who is planning to retire later this year.

Hjelm’s role as CIO will be assumed by Yael Cossett, who is currently Chief Digital Officer. Cossett will continue to serve as cdo when he also assumes Hjelm’s CIO duties, effective May 1. Upon passing the reigns to Cossett, Hjelm will continue in his role as Executive VP until his official retirement begins August 1.

According to Supermarket News, the marriage of CIO and CDO duties “reflects the company’s blending of digital and technology initiatives to deliver customers anything, anytime, anywhere under its Restock Kroger strategy.”