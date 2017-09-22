Kroger to Open Restaurant

The grocery chain will open Kitchen 1883 in late October
Posted September 22, 2017

Kroger (Cincinnati, Ohio) has plans to open its first standalone restaurant next month.

The eatery, Kitchen 1883, will be located adjacent to a new Kroger Marketplace that will open in Union, Ky., outside of Cincinnati.

Kitchen 1883 will offer a menu of made-from-scratch American comfort food “with a modern twist” as well as craft cocktails, reports Convenience Store News.

"With Kitchen 1883, our goal is to create a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food," said Daniel Hammer, Kroger's vice president of culinary development and new business.

It is also bringing that concept of creating a gathering place to some of its stores, as it has been adding dine-in areas to many of its Marketplace stores and expanding its in-store ready-to-eat meal selection.

