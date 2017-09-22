Kroger to Open Restaurant

Kroger (Cincinnati, Ohio) has plans to open its first standalone restaurant next month.

The eatery, Kitchen 1883, will be located adjacent to a new Kroger Marketplace that will open in Union, Ky., outside of Cincinnati.

Kitchen 1883 will offer a menu of made-from-scratch American comfort food “with a modern twist” as well as craft cocktails, reports Convenience Store News.

"With Kitchen 1883, our goal is to create a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food," said Daniel Hammer, Kroger's vice president of culinary development and new business.

It is also bringing that concept of creating a gathering place to some of its stores, as it has been adding dine-in areas to many of its Marketplace stores and expanding its in-store ready-to-eat meal selection.