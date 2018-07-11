Kroger Plans Exclusive Fashion Collection

Kroger (Cincinnati) has partnered with fashion designer Joe Mimran to create an exclusive clothing line for Kroger called Dip. It will include menswear, women’s, juniors, kids' and baby collections.

The clothing line will be available in 300 of the company’s stores, including its Kroger Marketplace stores and Kroger’s subsidiary Fred Meyer. It is part of the company’s “Kroger Restock” initiative that was announced last November and includes $9 billion worth of capital investments over the next three years.

Mimran is the designer behind the launch of notable lines such as Club Monaco, Joe Fresh and Pink Tartan, according to Retail Leader.