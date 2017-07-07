Kroger Sues Lidl

Kroger (Cincinnati) has filed a lawsuit against German grocery chain Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany), alleging trademark infringement.

Lidl opened its first U.S. stores just two weeks ago, and Kroger claims that Lidl’s private-label brand “Preferred Selection” resembles Kroger’s own private-label “Private Selection” too closely.

Kroger has been using “Private Selection” branding for more than 20 years, whereas Lidl filed a trademark for its “Preferred Selection” branding last year.

Kroger alleges that the similarities between Lidl’s brand and its own will confuse customers and cause unfair competition. Kroger alleges that it has suffered “irreparable injury,” reports Business Insider.