Kroger Takes On Visa

Kroger (Cincinnati, Ohio) announced that it will no longer accept payment with Visa credit cards at its Foods Co. stores in California and may consider extending that ban to its other stores throughout the country.

The move is an attempt to renegotiate Visa’s fees to make them more competitive with other credit and debit card fees. According to USA Today, Visa’s card fees for retailers are among the highest in the industry.

The company says the move will help it save money, savings which it can then pass on to customers.

The 21 Foods Co. supermarkets as well as five gas stations in Northern California will stop accepting Visa credit card payments on August 14.