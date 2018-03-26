Kroger, Target Not Discussing Merger

Last week, Fast Company reported that The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati) and Target Corp. (Minneapolis) were discussing a potential merger, as a result of alleged partnership discussions last summer, but according to CNBC sources, there is no truth to the merger talks.

News of a potential merger sent premarket stocks climbing for the two retailers, Kroger rose 8 percent and Target rose fractionally, though both pared most of the gains.

The retailers have discussed partnering through Shipt, the same-day delivery company Target acquired in December.