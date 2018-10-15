L Brands Considers La Senza Selloff

Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands is reportedly considering either selling off or closing La Senza, a Canadian lingerie brand that the company acquired in 2007.

The company says it’s “pursuing all alternatives” for the brand, reports Columbus Business First. It said its strategy reflects its long-term efforts to drive value to its larger core businesses, Victoria’s Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works.

The majority of the brand’s 126 stores are in Canada, with just eight in the U.S. and 188 franchised worldwide.

L Brands reported an 8 percent increase in total sales to $1.05 billion in September compared to a year ago, with a 5 percent increase in comparable store sales. Comparable store sales were up 1 percent at Victoria’s Secret and 13 percent at Bath & Body Works during the month of September.