L’Occitane Debuts L’Occi Truck

L’Occitane en Provence (Paris) announced that it is going to debut the L’Occi Truck, its first traveling shop experience, which will make its way across North America, starting this weekend in Washington, D.C., at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

From there, the truck will travel to key cities and regions that lack brick-and-mortar L’Occitane stores, as well as to various events and festivals that fit with the brand.

According to Chain Store Age, the truck is designed to convey the spirit and beauty of Provence. To that end, it is inspired by the vintage Citroën H Van used by small-town French farmers.

Bright yellow, the van also features large windows into its internal shelving display as well as a large exterior screen. It also features a foldable display counter that can be opened to allow passersby to test products.