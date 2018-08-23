L’Occitane Opens New York Flagship

L’Occitane en Provence (Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland) has opened a new flagship in New York’s midtown Manhattan district.

The 1870-square-foot store incorporates a variety of digital as well as experiential aspects. For instance, customers can test the brand’s first virtual reality (VR) experience, which takes them through a hot balloon air ride through the south of France. (While taking the “ride,” they can also receive a free hand massage with L’Occitane products.) Elsewhere, a scenic backdrop of the French countryside sits behind stationary bikes so that customers can pretend they are biking through Provence.

The new store’s design is part of an effort for the brand to attract new customers. To that end, the company expects to change about 60 percent of its in-store setups each season, according to Glossy.