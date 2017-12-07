L’OCCITANE Opens Toronto Flagship

L’OCCITANE (Paris) is opening its first immersive digital flagship store today. Located in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the boutique is inspired by Provence, France, and is designed to transport customers there through various sensory experiences.

Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by a large curved video wall that is 18 feet wide and 6 feet tall. There are yellow glass archways inspired by Provençal architecture and a radiating sun installation that shines overhead. Simulated rain showers fall from illuminated arched domes and encourage customers to play with products, while “air is cultivated into fragrance clouds, creating a unique testing experience for fragrances,” according to a press release.

The 1600-square-foot store was designed by School House (New York).