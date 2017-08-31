Lacoste Acquires Technifibre

Lacoste (Paris) has acquired Technifibre, a French sporting equipment maker.

The brand now owns 80 percent of Major Sports, Techinifibre’s parent company, reports Women’s Wear Daily. Technifibre’s products include tennis rackets, balls, and accessories for squash and paddle tennis.

The acquisition has “valuable synergies for both companies: the acceleration of international development for Tecnifibre and the development of technical products under the Lacoste brand,” according to Lacoste ceo Thierry Guibert.