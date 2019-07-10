Lady Gaga to Launch Beauty Line on Amazon

Pop star Lady Gaga will launch her new beauty line exclusively on Amazon, reports Reuters. Haus Laboratories is expected to launch in September and will be available to consumers in 12 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan.

Gag reportedly chose Amazon because she feels the retailer understands her.

“There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do ... they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” she told The Business of Fashion. “The answer is no. No deal.”