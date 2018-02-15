Land of Nod Closes All Stores

Land of Nod (Morton Grove, Ill.) is in the process of closing all of its standalone brick-and-mortar stores. Almost all of its stores closed on January 29, and according to Retail Dive, the last remaining store will soon shutter, as well. The closures will result in the loss of 25 jobs total.

However, the brand’s products will still be available online and will be sold in 15 Crate & Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) stores. (Crate & Barrel first partnered with the brand in 2001.)

The closures follow a series of leadership changes within Crate & Barrel and increased competition in the children’s market by retailers such as Target (Minneapolis) and its cheaper Pillowfort line.