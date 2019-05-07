Land’s End Closing Locations within Sears Stores

Dodgeville, Wisc.-based Land’s End is in the process of severing its relationship with and closing the last 40 of its stores inside Sears, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re looking to exit as quickly as possible. We’re not in their (Sears’) long-term plans, and they’re not in ours,” said CEO Jerome Griffith.

Sears purchased Land’s End in 2002 for $1.9 billion, then divested the brand in 2014 in a deal that included a rental agreement for the Land’s End locations within Sears stores. The alliance was intended to give Land’s End, traditionally a catalog retailer, better access to Sears’ network of brick-and-mortar stores but the brands soon realized there was little crossover among their distinct customers.