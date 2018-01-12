Lands’ End to Debut New Store Concept

Lands’ End (Dodgeville, Wis.) announced that it will open a handful of new stores this year, as well as debut a new store concept.

The new store concept will be unveiled when it opens a flagship store in Chicago, and it will open four to six additional stores throughout 2018. Over the next five years, it plans to open between 40 and 60 standalone stores.

The news comes as the retailer shifts its bricks-and-mortar strategy. The company currently operates 180 shop-in-shops inside Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) stores, however Lands’ End is now looking to build its brand without relying on Sears. This is a consequence of the increasing number of Sears store closures lately as well as the company’s expectation that its arrangement with Sears will eventually end, according to Chain Store Age.