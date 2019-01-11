Lands’ End Names Chief Product Officer

Lands’ End (Dodgeville, Wis.) has promoted Chieh Tsai to the role of Chief Product Officer, which is a new role for the company.

Tsai was Senior VP of Design for the company and has been described as “getting the brand’s signature look back on track,” according to Women’s Wear Daily, and her work has contributed to six consecutive quarters of positive sales results. She has been with the company since May 2016.

As CPO, Tsai will oversee all design, merchandising and global sourcing activities.

Her previous retail experience includes work with Ann Taylor (New York), Calvin Klein (New York) and Nine West (White Plains, NY).