Lands’ End to Open Store in Greater Washington

Lands’ End (Dodgeville, Wis.) plans to open a store in Rockville, Md., which will be its first store in the region and second bricks-and-mortar location in the state, according to Bethesda Magazine. It will also be its first standalone store in the Greater Washington area, according to Washington Business Journal.

The store is set for 8593 square feet and will open at the Congressional Plaza shopping center in Maryland, reports Washington Business Journal.

Lands’ End was acquired by Sears in 2002 for $2 billion, Washington Business Journal reports, and split from the company in 2014.