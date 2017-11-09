Lands’ End Partners with The Weather Channel

Lands’ End (Dodgeville, Wis.) has partnered with The Weather Channel (Atlanta) in a two-year agreement to provide the outerwear and apparel for the channel’s on-camera meteorologists.

The clothing provided will include “everyday” apparel as well as those for extreme weather conditions including parkas and thermaskin heat pants and shirts. The products will also bear logos for both companies.

The partnership will provide an avenue not only for promoting the brand’s products but to also provide insights about how well the clothing works in the field, as meteorologists will report back to Lands’ End with their experiences in order to help the company improve and innovate its products, according to Women’s Wear Daily.