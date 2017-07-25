Lane Bryant Launches 'LaneStyle Studio'

Lane Bryant (Columbus, Ohio) has launched an in-store stylist program called LaneStyle Studio.

Customers can make appointments for a free consultation with stylists who discuss personal style, fashion preferences, fit and size, according to Chain Store Age.

Lane Bryant, which has 776 stores, is owned by Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.), which is experiencing declining sales in an increasingly competitive retail market.

“Responding to the shift requires fundamental changes in retail operating model, and we’ve made significant progress toward transforming our business to compete in this new environment,” said Ascnea CEO David Jaffe.