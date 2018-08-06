Lane Bryant Partners with Influencer

Columbus, Ohio-based Lane Bryant is partnering with plus-size fashion blogger Tanesha Awashi for its first-ever product collaboration, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The blogger, who runs the site Girl with Curves, has been instrumental in creating a new collection for the brand, called Girl with Curves x Lane Bryant, in collaboration with Reunited Clothing. The line, in sizes 12 to 28, is made up of 20 affordable pieces, including dresses, sportswear, separates and denim. Lane Bryant describes the collection as “classically feminine” and “polished but practical.”

Awashi has more than 1.6 million subscribers on her blog and more than 320,000 followers on Instagram, appealing to women ages 25 to 45. She previously worked as an account manager for a Silicon Valley network security company, until 2013, when she quit her job to work full time on her website.

The new collection will be available online and in stores starting Sept. 9.