Last Chance: Renovation Competition Ends Tonight

Today, Friday, April 26, 2019, is your last chance to enter VMSD magazine's Retail Renovation Competition. The competition will officially close at 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET tonight.

Each year, VMSD collects submissions of renovation projects from around the globe to compete in this one-of-a-kind competition. From grocery stores to specialty retail, and everything in between, this is your opportunity to spotlight your most impressive renovations for a chance to win the coveted title of “Retail Renovation of the Year,” as well as a commemorative award, coverage in the September 2019 issue and a FREE registration to VMSD’s 2019 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Boston, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

For contest rules or to submit your materials, please visit www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition.