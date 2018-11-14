Le Bon Marché Debuts New Kids Space

Paris-based Le Bon Marché has unveiled a new space for its kids’ department. The company looked to the attic of its flagship space, pushing out walls, adding windows and opening it up to daylight for the expanded, refurbished space.

To that end, the new 17,000-square-foot space boasts features such as a spaceship housing books in its new book section and a variety of one-of-a-kind elements customers can interact with, like a real bus or helicopter they can touch and a working photobooth made from natural wood.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the renovation (which took six months) yielded a space that speak to children as well as their parents so that it can appeal to the entire family.