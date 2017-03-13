Lego Reports Record Revenue

Lego (Billund, Denmark) reported the highest revenue ever in its 85 year history.

“We had a strong first half of the year, while consumer sales growth in the second half was at more sustainable levels than previous years. We were encouraged by our performance in mature markets in Europe and continue to see strong potential in China, which represents an attractive growth opportunity,” said CEO Bali Padda, according to The Financial.

In 2016, the toy brand introduced 335-plus new products and tracked growth to themes including Lego City, Lego Ninjago, Lego Friends, Lego Technic and LegoCreator.