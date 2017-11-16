Levi Announces New York Flagship

Levi Strauss & Co. (San Francisco) will be opening a new flagship at New York’s Time Square in 2018. The forthcoming store will replace the brand’s current location at 1501 Broadway.

According to a press release, the 17,000-square-foot space will be one of the company’s largest brick-and-mortar locations in the world and will incorporate a number of findings from consumer research the company has conducted.

“For us, it’s about meeting consumers where and how they want to shop,” said Carrie Ask, executive vp and president of global retail for the company. “With this store, we are focused on bringing the flexibility and ease of omni-channel to the in-store environment, while also giving the consumer a unique and highly personalized experience that they can’t get anywhere else.”