Levi’s to Debut Customization Studio

Levi’s (San Francisco) will launch a new, limited-edition studio in Los Angeles this weekend that will allow customers to customize their own denim products.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the studio uses its own proprietary laser-powered technology to digitize the design and development of denim finishing so that customers can select from myriad details to create their own pair. For instance, they can select rips, fades, distressing, logos, patterns and washes for each one-of-a-kind denim product. The products can then be developed on-site and customers will be able to take home their creation within hours.

The studio is available by appointment only and will run through Oct. 15. Celebrities including Kelly Slater and Victor Cruz will help promote the studio by creating their own products and sharing them on social media. The company plans to bring the service to other stores sometime next spring.