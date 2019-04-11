Levi Strauss Opening 100 Stores

Levi Strauss (San Francisco) entered the U.S. stock market last month and is now planning to open 100 new stores, according to Financial Times.

The retailer has reportedly produced a net income of $147 million, compared to a loss of $19 million a year ago. The company has also been highlighting its push into the omnichannel realm for investors, reports Financial Times.

The brand opened 115 stores last year and also closed 41. As of February, 832 company operated stores were open across Europe, the Americas and Asia, according to Financial Times. Its Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh says the brand will open 100 stores on a “gross basis” in 2019, which includes 16 stores opened during the first quarter.