Lidl to Debut in US This June

Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany) will be opening its first U.S. stores ahead of schedule on June 15. It had originally planned to open its first stores in the country in 2018.

While the company has not disclosed which locations will open on June 15, it has revealed the locations of its first 20 stores, which will open along the East Coast in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. It has plans to eventually roll out as many as 100 stores from New Jersey to Atlanta.

The store is supposed to provide U.S. shoppers with a “retooled, refreshed and rethought” grocery experience, according to the company’s U.S. CEO Brendan Proctor. The stores are expected to have the same basic model and footprint of about 20,000 square feet with only six aisles. About 90 percent of its products will be private label, reports Progressive Grocer.