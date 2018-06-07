Lidl Names New U.S. CEO

Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany) announced that it has replaced the Chief Executive Officer for its U.S. business.

Johannes Fieber has been named the new CEO for the company, replacing Brendan Proctor, who had led the division since 2015. Fieber was most recently CEO for Lidl Sweden.

According to Washington Business Journal, Lidl’s rollout in the U.S. has been “a bit rocky,” and has shifted its expansion plan since opening to open more smaller-format stores instead of the 36,000-square-foot stores it had originally envisioned.