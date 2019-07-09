Lidl to Open 12 Stores in Scotland

Supermarket chain Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany) will open 12 stores in Scotland, which is expected to create 500 new jobs during the next three years, reports the BBC. Construction has reportedly already begun on five stores.

The company also announced plans to enhance various existing stores, via expansions or relocations to larger sites. Once complete, Lidle will operate a total of 98 stores in Scotland.

"Since opening our very first store in Scotland 25 years ago, we've opened our doors to towns and cities across the country, employing more than 2,200 people," said Ross Millar, Lidl's regional director for Scotland.