Lidl Opens D.C. Express Store

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl has opened a Lidl Express store in the first floor of its Washington, D.C.-based U.S. headquarters.

While most of its grocery stores are located in more suburban areas and measure about 20,000 square feet in size, this smaller convenience store version measures about 1000 square feet in a more urban part of the city.

The company converted storage space in its headquarters to accommodate the store, which is now open to the public and sells household staple items, fresh and prepared food.

According to Washington Business Journal, the company does not have plans to open more Lidl Express stores as of now.