Lidl Partners with Heidi Klum for In-Store Collection

Discount grocery store chain Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany) has announced that it has partnered with fashion designer Heidi Klum to develop a new line of clothing that will be available in its stores later this year. The announcement comes as the company is opening its first U.S. stores this month. By next summer, it plans to have up to 100 stores open throughout the country.

The collection will be sold inside stores throughout the U.S. and Europe and will be the company’s most premium fashion collection to date. According to Bloomberg, the partnership is an attempt to attract more affluent shoppers and coincides with other recently introduced offerings including lobster and macaroons.