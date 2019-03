LifeWay Christian Resources (Nashville, Tenn.) will be closing its entire fleet of brick-and-mortar stores. The company currently operates 170 brick-and-mortar stores, all of which are slated to close.

While information was not immediately available as to when the stores will begin shuttering, they're all expected to close this year. The company will also reportedly shift to a digital business strategy. The decision follows decreased store traffic and lagging sales, according to USA Today.

This past January, the company said it was going to close some of its stores in hopes that the remaining stores would be able to continue operating. However, Chief Executive Officer Brad Waggoner said that “current market projections showed this is no longer a viable option.”