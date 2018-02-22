Lilly Pulitzer Partners with Pottery Barn

Lilly Pulitzer (King of Prussia, Pa.) is partnering with Pottery Barn (San Francisco) on an exclusive home décor collection that will debut in stores and online next month.

The collection includes products for Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen and marks the first time the company has launched a collection simultaneously that spans all three banners.

The collaboration is inspired by the idea of a fun, carefree summer day and will include bedding, furniture and décor for bedroom, nursery, lounge and outdoor entertaining spaces. The collaboration is currently only for this upcoming season, according to Women’s Wear Daily.