Lily Pulitzer Partners with Pottery Barn

Lily Pulitzer (King of Prussia, Pa.) has launched a collaboration with Pottery Barn to celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary, according to Forbes. The new collection will feature 43 prints across three brands: Pottery Barn, PBTeen and Pottery Barn Kids.

The line features more than 100 items for the living room, bed room, backyard and bathroom. The products feature Lily Pulitzer’s signature bright prints and patterns and are designed for both adults and children.

The retailer recently opened its 64th company-owned store in Newport Beach, which is the first effort as part of its West Coast expansion.